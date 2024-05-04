Hanoi exhibition honours President Ho Chi Minh’s contribution to Dien Bien Phu Victory

People introduced to photos displayed at the exhibition





With about 130 file photos, the exhibition that will run until the end of September 2024 aims to honour and pay tribute to the contributions of President Ho Chi Minh to the Dien Bien Phu Campaign 70 years ago.

It is part of a series of activities that the relic site has been holding to mark the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954 - 2024); the 134th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday (May 19, 1890 - 2024) and the 55th anniversary of the President Ho Chi Minh relic site at the Presidential Palace (September 2, 1969 - 2024).

Le Thi Phuong, director of the relic site said that the exhibition introduces to domestic and foreign visitors objective perspectives and assessments of the historical value and significance of the Dien Bien Phu campaign, and the Party's sound resistance guidelines under the leadership and ideology of President Ho Chi Minh.

The display is a tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, heroes, soldiers, frontline workers, young volunteers and experts who contributed to the cause of national defence, she said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition under the Ministry of Culture Sports and Tourism on May 3 also launched an exhibition on Dien Bien Phu Victory.

A total of 70 works of paintings and statues by 57 artists and sculptors across the country are displayed at the exhibition. The works are inspired by the revolutionary war, the Dien Bien Phu Victory, historic events and people who made the victory 70 years ago.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong said that the display offers the public a chance to look back on the nation’s history and promote patriotism among artists.

The exhibition opens to visitors until May 9 at 29 Hang Bai, Hanoi./.