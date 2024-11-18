Making news
Hanoi Creative Design Festival draws 300,000 visitors
The Hanoi 2024 Creative Design Festival has marked a milestone in the city's cultural landscape, drawing an unprecedented 300,000 visitors during its nine-day run from November 9-17.
The festival, themed "Creative Crossroads", saw a five-fold increase in attendance compared to last year event. It brought together more than 500 creative professionals, including designers, architects, artisans, and notably many young artists, across various design disciplines.
Hanoi's iconic historical landmarks served as venues for over 100 creative activities spanning 12 cultural industry sectors, including architecture, design, fine arts, performance, cinema, advertising, crafts, and publishing.
Several architectural landmarks opened their doors to the public for the first time, including the University of Science under the Vietnam National University, Hanoi (former University of Hanoi) and the Government Guesthouse (former Tonkin Palace). Visitors queued to experience the heritage sites, which were transformed into vibrant creative spaces.
According to Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Do Dinh Hong, the festival's success extends beyond the record attendance numbers. Local residents became active creators, engaging in and contributing to the creative offerings./.