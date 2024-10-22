Hanoi Ao dai dance marks Vietnamese women’s day

The women dance to the tunes of the “Nguoi Ha Noi (Hanoi people)”, “Tien ve Ha Noi” (Marching to Hanoi), and “Ha Noi nhung cong trinh” (Hanoi’s construction works)” songs. (Photo: VNA)

More than 70,000 women from across the capital city of Hanoi dressed up in Ao dai (traditional long dress) and participated in a folk dance ensemble on October 20 to mark the 70th anniversary of the liberation of Hanoi and the 94th founding anniversary of the Vietnam Women’s Union.

Dancing to the tunes of the “Nguoi Ha Noi (Hanoi people)”, “Tien ve Ha Noi” (Marching to Hanoi), and “Ha Noi nhung cong trinh” (Hanoi’s construction works)” songs in 579 communes, wards, and towns, they delivered a message of love for peace as well as a desire to rise up and contribute to a civilised and modern capital.

According to Chairwoman of the Hanoi Women’s Union Le Kim Anh, the performance is expected to be a regular activity that helps enrich the cultural and spiritual life of the women and the city’s people as a whole.

The dance received a certificate from the Vietnam Record Association (VietKings) for engaging the biggest number of women./.