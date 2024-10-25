Making news
Hanoi: 1,360-kg bomb relocated
The 210-cm-long M-118 bomb was discovered near Long Bien bridge in Hanoi on October 21 by a local resident.
Immediately upon receiving the information, the Military Command of Long Bien district took measures to move the bomb closer to the bank. They also deployed local militia forces from Ngoc Lam and Bo De wards to guard and ensure the safety of the site.
Given the high-risk assessment of the situation, the district command reported the finding to higher authorities, implemented safety measures, and organised the relocation as planned.
Earlier on October 10, another bomb of the same type was also relocated and safely handled by the command./.