Hai Phong strives to welcome 9.1 million tourists in 2024

Cat Ba island, in Lan Ha bay adjacent to world heritage site of Ha Long bay, is a popular tourist destination near Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Director of the municipal Tourism Department Duong Duc Hung said that the city’s tourism sector will focus on improving quality of sports tourism (especially golf tourism), meeting-incentive-conference-event (MICE) tourism and cruise tourism.





At the same time, the sector will continue to develop “Hai Phong City tour” in association with local historical, cultural, cuisine and architectural values, and bolster communications activities on the city's sea and island tourism.

The sector will actively participate in fairs, programmes and events to stimulate tourism demand and support travel agencies to expand markets, seek opportunities for cooperation and investment in some key markets in Northeast Asia, Southeast Asia, and Europe, among others, particularly on occasions of important political, diplomatic, cultural and sports events both home and abroad.

The city will invest in developing tourism human resources, especially training in professional skills and the Code of Conduct for tourism, and pay attention to protecting environmental sanitation, security and safety at tourist zones and attractions.

In 2023, the city’s Department of Tourism connected with travel businesses of the Republic of Korea to study ways to promote golf tourism targeting Korean visitors.

The city welcomed about 7.9 million tourists in 2023, an increase of 12.85% compared to 2022./.