Hai Phong, Chinese localities step up friendship cooperation

Lach Huyen International Port in Hai Phong city (Photo: VNA)

China is now the second largest investor among 42 countries and territories having investment in the northern port city of Hai Phong.



Along with robust economic cooperation, the two sides have enhanced people-to-people exchanges over the recent past.



According to the Hai Phong Economic Zone Management Board, the city hosts 241 Chinese investment projects worth 6 billion USD, representing 23% of total investment in local industrial zones. Major corporations including Flat, Tongwei, and TP Link have established operations in the area.



Secretary of the city Party Committee Le Tien Chau highlighted the city's strategic advantages as a potential major transshipment center between Vietnam and China. Its modern port system and developing transport infrastructure, including the planned Mong Cai-Ha Long-Hai Phong railway, will enhance cross-border connectivity.



Hai Phong is an industrial and high-tech hub in Vietnam, with modern industrial parks and a sustainable development strategy. Cooperation with Guangxi in electronic components manufacturing, supporting industries, renewable energy, and other fields will open up many development opportunities, elevating the cooperative relationship to a new level, he added.



The city has maintained cooperative and friendly relations with many cities and provinces in China, particularly Guangxi, Guangdong, and Yunnan, with cooperation spanning investment, trade, transportation, education, culture, and social affairs. Through these relationships, Hai Phong has not only expanded its business opportunities but also strengthened solidarity and friendship with China, bringing benefits to the people of both sides.



The Hai Phong-Nanning air route, officially launched on January 7, 2025, plays a significant role in promoting tourism, economic development, trade, and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides.



Notably, Hai Phong and Guangxi have engaged in numerous exchange activities, including participation in the international traditional dragon dance competition, the China-ASEAN folk song festival, and the 12th China International Garden Expo. The city has also collaborated with Nanning to build the "Hai Phong Garden" project, bringing Hai Phong's image closer to the people of the Chinese province.

Hai Phong and Nanning sign a MoU on cooperation plan in 2025. (Photo: VNA)

In tourism and cultural exchange, Hai Phong boasts many famous attractions, including Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago, a world natural heritage site recognised by UNESCO in 2023. The city is ready to cooperate with localities to develop joint tourism routes, leveraging the Hai Phong-Nanning air route to promote tourist exchanges.



As due attention has been paid to high-quality human resources training, Hai Phong city will bolster collaboration with Chinese universities and research institutes to train personnel in technology, logistics, and international trade, creating a foundation for sustainable development in the future.



The Vietnam-China Friendship Association of Hai Phong has an important role to play in promoting exchanges between the two sides, with its Vietnam – China Business Club recently hosting nearly 40 Chinese AI technology companies who came to explore investment opportunities. Besides, the association arranged various contests that highlighted the distinctive cultural features of both countries such as cuisine, traditional crafts, historical sites, scenic spots, arts, and heritage, helping consolidate the friendship between the two countries./.