Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago honoured among global geological heritage for second time

The GGN recognises contributions of scientists who laid the foundation for the GGN’s formation at the ceremony. (Photo: VNA)

The Global Geoparks Network (GGN) honoured Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago as one of the 100 world geological heritage sites for the second time at a ceremony to mark its 20th anniversary in the northern province of Cao Bang on September 11.

On the occasion, the network also recognised contributions of scientists who laid the foundation for the GGN’s formation.

GGN President Nikolas Zouros reviewed the 20-year journey of the network, which groups 213 geoparks from nearly 50 countries in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, America, the Caribbean, and Africa. The GGN is evaluating 15 new geoparks for membership in the coming time.

During its development, the network has well performed its mission to preserve and promote the value of various types of geological heritage, biodiversity, natural landscapes, tangible and intangible cultural heritage, and environmental protection activities for community development and sustainable growth. It has also contributed to strengthening solidarity among network members in achieving common goals.

UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Natural Sciences Lidia Brito expressed her sincere sympathy and condolences to the Vietnamese people in general and residents in Cao Bang in particular over huge losses caused by typhoon Yagi in several recent days.

She called on countries to take solutions and jointly build strategies to adapt to climate change and mitigate relevant impacts; develop and implement effective models and gain experience in responding to natural challenges. She pledged that UNESCO will help enhance the capacity of young people in addressing these challenges.

Brito called on countries to make efforts to preserve global heritage, emphasising that UNESCO will provide technical and expertise assistance to ensure that global geoparks truly become a special model; enhance the transparency of the network. She urged the GGN’s member countries to continue promoting the development of global geoparks in connection with sustainable tourism development.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Hoang Xuan Anh stated that 2024 is a significant milestone for the GGN, which is working to promote the three main goals of preserving geological heritage and the Earth, educating communities about earth sciences, and advancing sustainable local development.

Since its Non Nuoc Cao Bang was officially recognised as a full member of the GGN in April 2018, the locality has recorded rapid tourism growth.

According to Anh, efforts to conserve tourism resources have been promoted, while numerous activities to support and improve livelihoods for local residents have been implemented. Locals have proactively joined hands with the local authorities to preserve traditional cultural values and promoting tourism development./.