Ha Giang targets 3.5 million visitors in 2025

Located in Vietnam’s northern mountainous region, Ha Giang has long been a draw for adventure seekers and culture enthusiasts alike, with its pristine natural beauty and rich ethnic heritage. The province aims to welcome around 3.5 million tourists in 2025.

A tourism boom in early 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Ha Giang recorded over 848,000 tourist arrivals, including nearly 108,000 international visitors and more than 740,000 domestic travellers.

Tourism revenue reached an estimated 2.3 trillion VND (89.1 million USD), marking a notable increase compared to previous years and highlighting the province’s rapid development as an ecotourism hub.

Ha Giang leaves a lasting impression on visitors, who are captivated by its rugged landscapes and warm hospitality. Nguyen Duc Anh, a traveller from Ho Chi Minh City, commented on the region’s progress over multiple visits, appreciating both the improved service quality and the province’s enduring charm. First-time visitors, such as Maria Gonzales from Spain, are often struck by Ha Giang’s unspoiled beauty and its deep-rooted traditions. The local cuisine, in particular, made a strong impression on her.

Iconic attractions and cultural experiences

Ha Giang’s renowned landmarks continue to attract visitors throughout the year. Key attractions include the Vuong Family’s Palace, the Lung Cu National Flagpole, Lo Lo Chai Cultural Village in Dong Van, Ma Pi Leng Pass, and boat tours on the Nho Que River.

Other must-visit sites include Pa Vi Ha Mong Cultural Tourism Village in Meo Vac district, the Zero Kilometer Marker, Cam (Forbidden) Mountain in Ha Giang city, Vi Xuyen National Martyrs Cemetery, Hill 468, Hoang Su Phi terraced fields, and Suoi Thau Plateau in Xin Man district.Beyond its natural beauty, Ha Giang’s deep cultural traditions enhance its appeal.

Visitors can experience unique ethnic festivals, such as the fire dancing festival of the Pa Then ethnic group, the coming-of-age ceremony of the Dao ethnic people, and the mesmerising Khen dance of the Mong ethnic group. These vibrant cultural elements contribute to Ha Giang’s charm, attracting those eager to explore the local heritage.

A commitment to sustainable tourism

Ha Giang is prioritising sustainable tourism by enhancing service quality while preserving ethnic cultural values. Community-based tourism initiatives in districts such as Dong Van, Meo Vac, and Quan Ba have successfully combined economic growth with environmental and cultural conservation. These projects not only provide income for local residents but also offer visitors a chance to experience ethnic minority life firsthand.

The province is also committed to green tourism and maintaining fair prices during peak seasons. By fostering trust and goodwill among travellers, Ha Giang continues to improve its reputation as a welcoming destination.

To support this growth, the Ha Giang People’s Committee has implemented a series of initiatives, including infrastructure improvements, market development, and cross-border trade facilitation. Plans to develop the Xin Man–Do Long and Sam Pun–Dien Bong border gates aim to boost economic and cultural exchanges with neighbouring Chinese provinces.

Ha Giang is also expanding its tourism products by promoting interprovincial travel routes and collaborating with international organisations on sustainable tourism development. The province is rolling out the "Ha Giang Tourism Branding and Positioning" programme to enhance its global tourism presence. A dedicated workforce development plan for 2025 and beyond aims to raise service standards and attract even more visitors.

Ha Giang continues to forge both domestic and international partnerships to promote tourism, with events such as the annual Buckwheat Flower Festival remaining key attractions.With a well-planned strategy and a firm commitment to sustainable tourism, Ha Giang is poised to solidify its position as one of Vietnam’s top ecotourism travel destinations./