Great opportunities for cooperation with Vietnam in 2025: Malaysian Ambassador

Vietnam and Malaysia have entered a new stage of development after the two sides upgraded their relationship to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in November 2024. Malaysian Ambassador to Vietnam Dato' Tan Yang Thai says he believes that 2025 will bring even greater opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in his recent interview with the Vietnam News Agency.



The following is the full text of the interview:

Reporter: The year 2024 marks an important milestone in the relationship between Vietnam and Malaysia, with the highlight being the elevation of their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership, declared during the official visit to Malaysia by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam on November 21-23. What is your comment on this event when looking back at a year of relations between the two countries?

Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai: The elevation of the Malaysia-Vietnam relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024 is indeed a defining moment, reflecting the robust and multifaceted cooperation between our two nations. This milestone signifies a shared commitment to strengthening our bilateral ties and addressing regional and global challenges together. It also underscores the strategic importance both Malaysia and Vietnam place on each other as partners in ASEAN and the broader international community.

In recent years, high-level exchanges between the leaders of both countries have played a pivotal role in shaping the trajectory of our relationship. Notable visits include the official visit of Vietnam’s General Secretary of the Communist Party, Mr. To Lam, to Malaysia in November 2024, during which the elevation to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was announced. This followed the successful visit of Malaysia’s Prime Minister to Vietnam in 2023, where discussions on enhancing trade, investment, and regional cooperation took center stage. These reciprocal visits underscore the commitment of both nations' leadership to deepening ties and exploring new areas of collaboration.

Party General Secretary To Lam is welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during the former’s three-day official visit to Malaysia on November 21-23, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

In terms of trade, the economic partnership between Malaysia and Vietnam continues to flourish. Malaysia is one of Vietnam’s top ten trading partners, with bilateral trade almost reaching the value of USD 18 billion.

Tourism also stands out as a vital pillar of our bilateral relations. In 2024, Malaysia welcomed over 300,000 Vietnamese tourists, while Vietnam received nearly half a million Malaysian visitors, demonstrating the strong people-to-people connectivity between our nations. These strong numbers are facilitated by the fact that Malaysia and Vietnam enjoy excellent air connectivity, with 164 direct flights operated by several airlines between major cities like Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Danang in Vietnam, and Kuala Lumpur, Johor Bahru, Penang and Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

Building on existing strong foundations, the elevation to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is an important development in bilateral relations between our two countries. It reinforces our mutual commitment to not only deepen bilateral cooperation but also to work together towards a peaceful, stable, and prosperous ASEAN region.

Reporter: Malaysia will officially assume the Chair of ASEAN on 1 January 2025. Could you please tell us what are priorities of Malaysia during the term and how will Malaysia coordinate with other member countries, including Vietnam, to fulfil its role as ASEAN chair?

Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai: Malaysia assumed the Chairmanship of ASEAN on 1 January 2025, and our priorities during our Chairmanship will focus on advancing the core values of ASEAN, fostering regional stability, and promoting inclusive growth across all member states. Under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," Malaysia will be emphasizing the importance of equitable development and bolstering regional economic integration by enhancing trade and investment linkages. This includes strengthening regional value chains and regulatory cooperation, fostering digital transformation, and leveraging advancements in science, technology, and innovation.

Another key issue of focus will be on preserving, promoting and strengthening ASEAN centrality. Malaysia will focus on reasserting ASEAN’s role in driving the Asia-Pacific region’s future with a focus on resilience, inclusivity and maintaining regional peace amid geopolitical uncertainties.

This year, as Malaysia helms ASEAN, the region will be commemorating the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community's establishment. As we commemorate this event, it will also be a priority for Malaysia for the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 to be adopted this year. This vision will set strategic priorities for the next two decades, aiming to enhance regional integration and resilience.

As ASEAN Chair, Malaysia is deeply committed to fostering a collaborative spirit among member states, ensuring that ASEAN continues to thrive as a resilient, united, and forward-looking community. We believe that by working together, ASEAN can effectively address challenges and seize opportunities to ensure peace, prosperity, and stability for the region and beyond.

To fulfil our role as Chair, Malaysia is committed to close coordination with all ASEAN Member States, including Vietnam, as a key partner. Our collaboration will build upon the long-standing and robust bilateral ties between Malaysia and Vietnam, particularly in areas such as trade, security, and sustainable development.

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship not only involves organizing summits but also various activities aimed at engaging different societal sectors. A total of 357 activities are planned for 2025, including 14 summits with participation from leaders and representatives of member states and partners.

Malaysia looks forward to fostering a dynamic and forward-looking ASEAN in 2025, one that remains resilient, cohesive, and responsive to the aspirations of its peoples. Together, we can achieve these goals and reaffirm ASEAN's role as a driver of regional peace and prosperity.

Reporter: On the occasion of New Year 2025 and Vietnam’s traditional Tet, as the Head of the Malaysian Embassy in Vietnam, do you have any message to send to the Vietnamese people?

Ambassador Dato' Tan Yang Thai: On the joyous occasion of the New Year 2025 and the traditional Tet celebration, I would like to extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt wishes to the government and people of Vietnam on behalf of the Malaysian Embassy.

The Tarian Zapin traditional dance of Malaysia at an international conference on cultural exchange, economic cooperation, and friendship connection between Vietnam and Malaysia on August 23, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

Tet is a time of renewal, gratitude, and togetherness—a moment to reflect on the achievements of the past year and to look forward to new opportunities with hope and determination. I wish for your celebrations to be filled with joy, unity, and prosperity.

The year 2024 has been a remarkable chapter in the history of Malaysia-Vietnam relations, culminating in the elevation of our partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This milestone reflects the strong bonds of friendship, mutual respect, and cooperation between our two nations. I am confident that 2025 will bring even greater opportunities for collaboration as we continue to work together for the shared prosperity and peace of our region.

As Malaysia assumes the Chair of ASEAN this year, we look forward to further deepening our partnership with Vietnam in driving regional unity, stability, and resilience. Together, we will strengthen the ASEAN community and contribute to a brighter future for all.

To all Vietnamese families, I wish you a prosperous, healthy, and fulfilling Lunar New Year. May the spirit of Tet bring you happiness and success in all your endeavors. Chúc Mừng Năm Mới!

Reporter: Thank you very much!