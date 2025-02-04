Government holds gathering to celebrate Party's 95th anniversary, Lunar New Year

Party General Secretary To Lam (left) and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the gathering on February 3. (Photo: VNA)

The Government hosted a cordial gathering on February 3 in celebration of the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930–2025) and the traditional Lunar New Year.

Attending the event were Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly (NA) Chairman Tran Thanh Man, former PM Nguyen Tan Dung, and former NA Chairman Nguyen Sinh Hung, along with current and former members of the Party, State, Government, NA, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and various ministries and agencies.

Speaking at the gathering, PM Chinh noted that despite numerous challenges in 2024, thanks to the hands-on leadership by the Party Central Committee, the support and close coordination from the NA and agencies in the political system, the active engagement of people and businesses, as well as assistance from international friends, Vietnam showed strong recovery in most socio-economic aspects, surpassing all the 15 main targets.

The Government leader highlighted 2025 as the final year of the country’s 2021–2025 development plan and also a time for Party congresses at all levels leading up to the 14th National Party Congress, for the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution 57 on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, and for apparatus restructuring.

Participants pose for a group photo at the event. (Photo: VNA)

He also underscored the Government’s GDP growth target of at least 8% , with the expectation to reach a double-digit rate under favourable conditions.

PM Chinh appreciated and expressed his hope for continued support from the Party Central Committee, its Politburo and Secretariat, current and former leaders, the NA, and the Fatherland Front for the Government to fulfil its tasks, creating momentum for the whole country to make development breakthrough and enter the era of the nation's rise.



Appreciating the legacy of former leaders, he affirmed the Government’s commitment to continuity, innovation, and effectiveness in governance, adding that it will strive to translate the Party’s policies and the State’s laws into reality, ensuring prosperity, freedom, and happiness for the people./.