Go Green University network promoted nationwide
The University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) and the Vingroup Future Green Fund launched the “Let’s Green Unitour” programme to expand the green university model to 10 higher education institutions nationwide.
Building on three years of success with the green university model at the UEH, the initiative aims to inspire and support other universities to adopt sustainable practices, fostering a green university network nationwide. Key goals include raising environmental awareness among students and promoting behavioral change.
The programme features activities like recycling tours, showcasing sustainable products, and workshops on eco-friendly lifestyles. Students can participate in initiatives such as exchanging waste for gifts and learning about circular economy practices, where recycled materials are repurposed into new products.
The UEH also introduced its “Go Green Station” system, which includes AI-powered waste sorting technology (Zeen AI Scan) and a closed-loop recycling model.
Over the past three years, the UEH's efforts have reduced 6.4 tonnes of recyclable waste, generated 47 innovative environmental solutions, and organized nearly 60 events to promote sustainable living.
As Vietnam's pioneer in adopting the green university model, the UEH seeks to inspire other institutions to embrace sustainable practices, contributing to a greener future for the nation's education system./.