Friendship union celebrates Bulgaria’s National Day in HCM City

Teenagers in Sofia welcomed Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh during his official visit to Bulgaria on August 16, 1957—a historic milestone in bilateral relations. Photo: VNA

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations hosted a ceremony on March 3 to commemorate the 147th anniversary of Bulgaria’s National Day (March 3, 1878) and the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations (1950–2025), highlighting the solidarity and friendship between the two countries.



In her congratulatory remarks, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam-Bulgaria Friendship Association Hoang Thai Lan expressed her delight at the robust and sound development of bilateral ties across various fields, including diplomacy, education, trade, and investment. With their historical similarities, Vietnam and Bulgaria have fostered a steadfast and loyal friendship, continuously nurtured by their leaders and people over more than seven decades.



She noted that recent years have seen frequent high-level visits between the two nations, reflecting a shared commitment to long-term cooperation and aspirations for strategic partnership. Vietnam and Bulgaria continue to demonstrate a sustainable collaboration on the international stage, contributing to global peace, prosperity, and mutual growth.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Oleg Marinov, Bulgarian Economic and Trade Counsellor in the southern metropolis, conveyed a message from Bulgarian Ambassador to Vietnam Pavlin Todorov. In his letter, the ambassador expressed gratitude to the municipal friendship union for organising the celebration.



He wrote that Bulgaria appreciates the contributions of Vietnamese citizens who have studied, lived, and worked there, considering the group a valuable asset to bilateral relations.



The two countries have built a friendship based on mutual respect, shared values, and common goals, Todorov noted. Their 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties serves as an opportunity to honour past achievements while paving the way for future cooperation with a clear roadmap.



As of late 2024, Bulgaria had 14 direct investment projects worth over 31 million USD in Vietnam, ranking 69th out of 145 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian country./.