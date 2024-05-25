Making news
Friendship orders, medals bestowed upon Russian citizens
According to a decision signed on December 27, 2023 by the President of Vietnam, the two vice presidents of the association were presented with the friendship orders, while four members of its executive board were awarded the friendship medal, including one posthumously.
At the awarding ceremony held at the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on May 23, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam -Russia Friendship Association Trinh Quoc Khanh read out the decision, acknowledging the contributions of the six laureates to fostering the traditional friendship, cooperation, and mutual understanding shared between the two countries' people. The awardees include a military expert who assisted Vietnam during the war, a lecturer of Vietnamese language, a professor of Oriental studies, and a long-time activist.
President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Phan Anh Son stressed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always remember and are grateful for the significant, comprehensive, selfless, sincere, and noble assistance of the former Soviet Union and the present Russian Federation to Vietnam during its past struggle for national liberation as well as its current cause of national construction and defence process.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Russia Dang Minh Khoi stressed that regardless of circumstances, the friendship and loyalty between the two countries will never change.
On behalf of the recipients, Vladimir Ruvimov, a former military expert in Vietnam and Vice President of the Russia - Vietnam Friendship Association, expressed his pride in standing shoulder to shoulder with the Vietnamese people and helping the country to put an end to the war and restore peace and freedom./.