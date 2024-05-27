Báo Ảnh Việt Nam

Making news

French Ambassador encourages Vietnamese rowers, canoeists ahead of Olympics

French Ambassador encourages Vietnamese rowers, canoeists ahead of Olympics
  French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet has visited Vietnamese rowers and canoeists in Hai Phong city. (Photo: tdtt.gov.vn)  
French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet has visited Vietnamese rowers and canoeists who are training in the northern port city of Hai Phong, including those who will compete at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, according to the Sports Authority of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The ambassador was welcomed by 200 athletes and the entire coaching staff in both rowing and canoeing.

Ambassador Brochet said that the purpose of his visit was to share and bring the Paris Olympics closer to the Vietnamese athletes, as well as to motivate the players participating in this event.

He congratulated the two athletes who have secured places at the Olympics and affirmed the support of the French Embassy for all Vietnamese sport representatives heading to France.

General Secretary of the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation Nguyen Hai Duong said that 2024 is the first year marking the participation of both rowing and canoeing in the largest multi-sport event on the planet.

Pham Thi Hue (rowing) and Nguyen Thi Huong (canoeing) competed excellently to pass the qualifying round, winning the prestigious tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Currently, both athletes are training at the Thuy Nguyen Sailing Centre.

Ambassador Brochet said he hopes that in the future, the two countries can organise exchange competitions and cooperate to further develop these sports in Vietnam./.

VNA/VNP

See more

Read more

Top