French Ambassador encourages Vietnamese rowers, canoeists ahead of Olympics
The ambassador was welcomed by 200 athletes and the entire coaching staff in both rowing and canoeing.
Ambassador Brochet said that the purpose of his visit was to share and bring the Paris Olympics closer to the Vietnamese athletes, as well as to motivate the players participating in this event.
He congratulated the two athletes who have secured places at the Olympics and affirmed the support of the French Embassy for all Vietnamese sport representatives heading to France.
General Secretary of the Vietnam Canoeing, Rowing and Sailing Federation Nguyen Hai Duong said that 2024 is the first year marking the participation of both rowing and canoeing in the largest multi-sport event on the planet.
Pham Thi Hue (rowing) and Nguyen Thi Huong (canoeing) competed excellently to pass the qualifying round, winning the prestigious tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Currently, both athletes are training at the Thuy Nguyen Sailing Centre.
Ambassador Brochet said he hopes that in the future, the two countries can organise exchange competitions and cooperate to further develop these sports in Vietnam./.