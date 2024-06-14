FPT helps Da Nang become Vietnam’s "Silicon Valley"

Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, works with FPT Software Da Nang representatives (Photo: VNA)



The statement was made by Pham Minh Tuan, Executive Vice President of the FPT Group and CEO of FPT Software, while meeting Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Internal Affairs, in the city on June 13.



Appreciating the development orientation of FPT, Trac said that the group is one of the innovative and pioneering units in the field of high technology and new technology in Vietnam. He added that its research and business fields are laying a foundation for spreading and realising the fourth industrial revolution and developing artificial intelligence (AI) in the country.



Nguyen Tuan Phuong, Chairman of FPT Software Da Nang, said that the FPT Da Nang IT Park has achieved many outstanding results after the first year of being recognised by the Government. The company currently has more than 5,700 employees, and its 2023 revenue topped 2.5 trillion VND (98.2 million USD), of which more than 105 billion VND was contributed to the State budget. The company is aiming for a revenue growth rate of 30% to hit 3.4 trillion VND this year.



In addition, the FPT University Da Nang is training more than 17,500 students, and set up an FPT Semiconductor Centre (Fsemi), with an aim to train and provide high-quality human resources for the city./.