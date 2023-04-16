Making news
Foreign Minister holds talks with US Secretary of State
They reviewed positive developments in the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership over the past time, with two-way trade growing impressively, hitting 123 billion USD last year.
Both highlighted collaboration in the COVID-19 combat, as well as the efficiency of cooperation projects on addressing war legacies, notably the one on dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa Airport, along with the increasing number of Vietnamese students in the US.
Vietnam always considers the US a leading important partner and wishes to enhance the comprehensive partnership on the basis of mutual benefits, and respect for independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political institutions of each other, Son said.
He lauded the coordination between the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the US Department of State over the past time, emphasising Blinken’s role in promoting the bilateral ties, including the recent phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Joe Biden, contributing to consolidating trust, creating more momentum, and opening a new period for cooperation between the two countries.
The FM suggested the two sides step up all-level delegation exchanges and contacts this year which marks the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership, and deepen the bilateral relations practically, for mutual benefits, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world at large.
Blinken, for his part, affirmed the importance the US attaches to the friendship and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam, and commended Vietnam’s dynamic development, role and position in the region.
He stressed the US’s commitment to respecting political institutions, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Vietnam, and supporting a strong, independent, self-resilient and prosperous Vietnam.
The US will set aside more resources and budget to help Vietnam settle war consequences, and further bilateral cooperation in important fields such as trade-investment, science-technology, digital transformation, green transition, and high-quality personnel training in serve of the country’s development, he noted.
The two sides also compared notes on regional and international issues of shared concern.
Son suggested the US continue its active role to contribute to maintaining peace, stability, cooperation and development in Asia-Pacific, Indian Ocean and the world as well.
Blinken said the US backs ASEAN’s centrality in the region, and will work harder to promote cooperation within the framework of the ASEAN-US comprehensive strategic partnership.
The US also supports the Mekong-US partnership, climate efforts and UN peacekeeping operations, he continued.
Regarding the East Sea issue, they agreed on the importance of peace, security, stability and freedom of navigation and aviation in the waters, addressing disputes through peaceful measures in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS), and fully implementing the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC), towards an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC)./.