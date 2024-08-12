Foreign magazine marvel at enchanting palette of Sa Pa’s autumn

Bored Panda, a leading art and pop culture magazine which draws about 160 million views each month, has published an article entitled “The Enchanting Palette of Sa Pa’s Autumn”.



During autumn, Sa Pa in Vietnam’s northern province of Lao Cai comes alive with vibrant colours and enchanting landscapes, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking the charm and serenity of nature.



Bored Panda lists five typical colours of Sa Pa that are captivating tourists in early autumn. They are lush green, vibrant red-orange, golden light, azure blue, and romantic purple.

In August, the terraced fields of Sa Pa don a lush green cloak of rice, spreading across the highlands.

From the cable car gliding over Muong Hoa Valley, one can witness the endless green of the rice terraces unfold, weaving soft and winding silken patterns. This breathtaking scene, crafted by Mother Nature, is beyond the reach of any artist’s brush.

Along the Muong Hoa railway leading to the Fansipan cable car station, a vast 15,000-square-meter field of purple flowers stretches to the horizon. The purple blooms harmonize with the surrounding mountains and sky, forming a romantic and poetic landscape reminiscent of an ink-wash painting.

In the crisp autumn air, a sea of crocosmia flowers weaves a vibrant orange tapestry on the roof of Indochina.

The bright red-orange is a vivid and captivating hue that draws the eye with its fiery intensity. The flower embodies the passionate energy of red with the cheerful vibrancy of orange, evoking a sense of warmth, joy, and invigoration, standing out as a beacon of beauty in the autumn landscape.

Local people lovingly call crocosmia flowers a good omen, bringing luck and symbolizing the fullness of life. This is also the inspiration for Sun World Fansipan Legend Tourist Area to organize the "2024 Crocosmia Flower Festival" with many unique cultural and artistic activities such as pounding sticky rice cakes, cooking five-colour sticky rice and interesting folk games, stirring up the highland atmosphere until the end of August.

Autumn is also the season for ‘cloud hunting’ in Sa Pa. From an altitude of 3,143 meters, clouds sometimes cascade like waterfalls or float gently layer upon layer, resembling ocean waves. Gazing at the azure sky and the billowing clouds from Fansipan’s peak, one might feel as though they have stepped into a heavenly paradise.

At every hour, Fansipan’s peak offers a distinct charm amidst the sea of clouds. In the morning, sunlight bathes the white clouds, making them shimmer under its golden touch. By sunset, the sky transforms as golden and pink hues reflect off the clouds, casting magical streaks and patches of light. Such a fairy-tale landscape could stir even the most stoic heart to poetic inspiration.





Many Bored Panda readers cannot help but admire the beauty of Sa Pa in early autumn and express their desire to visit this fairyland once. "These are gorgeous - would love to see more like them. Thanks!"commented Multa Nocte, a reader.

The “palette” of Sa Pa changes continuously throughout the year. In just one month, the terraced fields will turn a golden yellow of ripe rice. In addition to purple flowers and crocosmia flowers will be a sea of five-colour flowers, peacock flowers, dahlias, daisies, lotus flowers... each with its own colour, welcoming visitors.



With a cool climate all year round, majestic landscapes, flowers blooming in all four seasons, and diverse highland culture, Sa Pa is beautiful in every season with constantly changing, vibrant and emotional colours. That is the reason why once coming here, every visitor does want to come back many times.