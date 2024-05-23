Foreign leaders send congratulations to new President





At oath-taking ceremony of President To Lam in Hanoi on May 22. (Photo: VNA)



Lao Party General Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith expressed great excitement and warm congratulations to Lam, with a belief that the election reflects the trust and esteem that the Party, State, and people of Vietnam give to him.



The Lao leader expressed his delight in working with the Vietnamese President to nurture the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries' Parties, States, and people. He also expressed his confidence that with the level of competence and rich experience accumulated over many years in various important positions, Lam, along with other Vietnamese leaders, will lead the country and its people to achieve even greater accomplishments in the cause of national construction and protection.



Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his joy at the news and emphasised that Vietnam and China are friendly socialist neighbours sharing mountains and rivers.





He recalled his state visit to Vietnam, during which, he and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, declared the establishment of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, opening a new chapter in the bilateral relations. He said he is pleased to see the positive progress made by the countries’ various sectors and localities in promoting this partnership.



Affirming the utmost importance attached to the Vietnam-China relationship, the Chinese leader said he is ready to work with the Vietnamese President to maintain strategic exchanges and lead the building of the Vietnam-China community with a shared future in a deeper and more practical manner, bringing greater benefits to their people. He wished Vietnam prosperity and happiness, and Lam greater achievements in his new position.



Meanwhile, King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni expressed his belief that under the leadership of President Lam, Vietnam will achieve great success and rapid developments in all fields, and maintain its important role in the region and the world.



The monarch said he hopes the bonds between the people of the two countries will grow stronger for peace, stability, cooperation and development./.