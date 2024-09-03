Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on 79th National Day

On the occasion of the 79th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2024), leaders of countries send congratulations to Vietnam's Party and State leaders. (Photo: VNA)



On the occasion of the 79th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2024), leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, India, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Mongolia have sent congratulations to Vietnam's Party and State leaders.

General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Saysomphone Phomvihane of Laos have respectively offered congratulations to Party General Secretary and President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The Lao Party, State and people are proud and happy to see that the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States and people of Laos and Vietnam, established by President Ho Chi Minh, President Kaysone Phomvihane and President Souphanouvong, have been preserved, nurtured and further deepened, becoming an invaluable asset of the two peoples.

The top leaders of Laos also expressed their deep gratitude and sincere thanks to the Party, State and people of Vietnam for their valuable, timely and effective assistance to Laos during its past struggles for independence as well as national construction and development today. They affirmed to continue to cooperate closely with their Vietnamese counterparts to preserve and nurture the special, unique relationship between Laos and Vietnam to bring practical benefits to the people of the two countries, for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Lao leaders wished the Party, State and people of Vietnam, under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) headed by Party General Secretary and President To Lam, to continue to gain new and greater achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, for the goal of rich people, a strong country, and a democratic, equal and civilised society.

On this occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping offered congratulations to his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji did the same to PM Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man, respectively.

The Chinese leaders appreciated the CPV's solidarity and leadership, which have helped the Vietnamese people reap positive results in the cause of socialist industrialisation and modernisation. They believed that under the steadfast leadership of the CPV, Vietnam will continue to succeed on the socialist path in accordance with the country's situation.

They held that the year 2025 will mark the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations, which is expected to bring new opportunities for the development of bilateral ties. They emphasised their willingness to work with Vietnam to promote the building of the China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, bringing more benefits to the people of the two countries.

The Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee extended its congratulation to the CPV Central Committee; King of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni and Acting Head of State of the Kingdom of Cambodia Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen sent congratulatory letters to CPV Central Committee and Party General Secretary and President To Lam.

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet and President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Moha Rathsapheathika Thipadei Khuon Sudary cabled congratulations to their Vietnamese counterparts.

The Cambodian leaders appreciated the continuous development of the relationship between the two countries’ Parties, States, NAs and people; and congratulated Vietnam on the great and important achievements in all fields that it has achieved in recent times. They firmly believed that under the leadership of the CPV led by General Secretary and President To Lam, the Vietnamese people will continue to harvest even greater new achievements, ensuring the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, and Vietnam will become a developed country with high income by 2045.

They expressed their desire to continue to cooperate closely with the Vietnamese side to consolidate and develop the relationship between the two countries more and more sustainably, for the common interests of the two countries.

In his congratulatory message Vietnam's top leader To Lam, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez affirmed that Vietnam's victories over colonialism and imperialism created a legacy that all of humanity admired and this has been confirmed by the undeniable successes under the leadership of the CPV in the Doi moi (renewal) process.

He also reiterated the firm determination to continue strengthening the friendship between the two peoples and the two Parties.

In their messages, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that deepening cooperation with Vietnam is one of the priorities in Russia’s foreign policy in the Asia-Pacific region. They believed that with joint efforts, the two countries will continue to comprehensively develop the Russia-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to meet the core interests of the two peoples, while ensuring security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The leaders of India, the DPRK and Mongolia extended their congratulations to their Vietnamese counterparts on this important occasion.

On this occasion, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and head of its External Relations Commission Le Hoai Trung has received congratulations from his Lao counterpart Thongsavanh Phomvihane, while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has got congratulatory messages and letters from his Lao, Chinese, Cambodia, Russian counterparts./.