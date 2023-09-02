Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on 78th National Day

On the occasion of the 78th National Day of Vietnam (September 2, 1945 - 2023), leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines have sent congratulations to leaders of the Party and State of Vietnam.



General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith, Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone, and Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Xaysomphone Phomvihane of Laos have respectively offered congratulations to General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, PM Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue.



In their messages, the Lao leaders congratulated the Vietnamese people on their enormous, comprehensive, and historic achievements obtained under the CPV’s clear-sighted and judicious leadership over the last 78 years. They considered these as a source of major and strong support for the national protection and development of the Lao Party, State, and people.



The Lao Party, State, and people are very proud that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, nurtured by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane and Souphanouvong and generations of the countries’ leaders, have been developing steadily, substantively, and fruitfully, becoming a priceless asset and the vital factor of the revolutionary cause in each country, they went on.



The Lao leaders wished the Party, State, and people of Vietnam even greater achievements in the implementation of the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress to successfully develop Vietnam into a modernity-oriented industrialised nation for the goal of rich people and a strong, democratic, equal, and civilised country.



On this occasion, General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping offered congratulations to General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President of Vietnam Vo Van Thuong. Premier Li Qiang and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China Zhao Leji did the same to PM Pham Minh Chinh and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, respectively.



Congratulating Vietnam on its socio-economic achievements, the Chinese leaders expressed their belief that Vietnam will take firm steps on the path to socialism.



They affirmed the great importance they attach to the development of relations between the two Parties and the two countries. They highlighted the wish to join Vietnam in increasing strategic opinion sharing and intensifying cooperation in various spheres, thus generating more benefits for the two peoples and actively contributing to regional and global peace, stability, and prosperity.



The Cambodian People’s Party Central Committee, Acting Head of State and President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, PM Kitti Tesaphibal Bindit Hun Manet, and President of the Cambodian NA Khuon Sudary extended congratulations to the CPV Central Committee and high-ranking leaders of Vietnam on the 78th National Day.



In their letters and messages, the Cambodian leaders congratulated the Vietnamese people on their recent enormous attainments and voiced their belief that under the leadership of the CPV, led by General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the country will continue harvesting great achievements in implementing the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, including turning Vietnam into a developed and high-income nation by 2045.



They highly valued the unceasing development of the good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, and long-term sustainability between the two countries. They underlined the readiness to keep cooperating closely with Vietnam to consolidate and develop increasingly sustainable relations for the sake of both sides’ common interests.



Meanwhile, First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba Central Committee and President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel offered congratulations to CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong. Cuban PM Manuel Marrero Cruz and President of the NA of People’s Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández did the same to NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The Cuban leaders sent the best wishes to the leaders and people of Vietnam, while expressing their pride in the two countries’ solidarity, nurtured and strengthened during the common struggles for independence, freedom, and development.



They affirmed the willingness to further promote the special long-standing relations and comprehensive cooperation between the two sides.



On this occasion, President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent congratulatory messages to CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong. Russian PM Mikhail Mishustin offered congratulations to PM Pham Minh Chinh, and Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko and Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin to NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.



The Russian leaders affirmed Vietnam is a traditional and trustworthy partner of Russia in the Asia-Pacific, expressing their hope that the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to be reinforced within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, as well as in various fields from politics, economy - trade, culture to education - training.



They added that they believe both sides will jointly further promote the comprehensive strategic partnership to meet the two peoples’ interests.



General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of the DPRK and Chairman of the State Affairs Commission Kim Jong-un sent a message of congratulations to CPV General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong. PM of the DPRK Kim Tok-hun did the same to PM Pham Minh Chinh.



The DPRK leaders congratulated the Vietnamese people, under the CPV’s leadership, on many important accomplishments during the national construction and development.



Besides, leaders of Vietnam have also received congratulations from President Droupadi Murmu and PM Narendra Modi of India, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, King of Malaysia Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, and President of the Philippines Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos.



Deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Laos Saleumxay Kommasith, Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi, Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Sok Chenda Sophea, Foreign Minister of Cuba Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Lavrov, Foreign Minister of the DPRK Choe Son-hui, Foreign Minister of Indonesia Retno Marsudi, Foreign Minister of Malaysia Zambry Abd Kadir, and Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Philippines Enrique A. Manalo sent congratulations to Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.



Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Thoongsavanh Phomvihane extended congratulations to Chairman of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Le Hoai Trung./.