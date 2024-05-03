Head of the Consular Department and deputy head of the Community Affairs Board of the Vietnam Embassy in Russia Vu Son Viet (centre) congratulates the tournament's organising commitee. (Photo: VNA)



The tournament – the fourth of its kind - this year attracts the participation of five teams, competing in a round-robin format.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the tournament, Vu Son Viet, head of the Consular Department and deputy head of the Community Affairs Board of the Vietnam Embassy in Russia, said that the sports event helps consolidate solidarity - an important factor in the Vietnamese community in Russia in the current situation.

Sports, cultural and other artistic activities will help Russians understand Vietnamese people better, and the Vietnamese community integrate more deeply into Russian society.

For his part, a representative of Sadovod shopping centre Aleksandr Yakovlevich said that the football tournament has become a good tradition, and strengthened friendships between Vietnamese businessmen and the centre’s managers./.