Fishing vessel in distress towed to Song Tu Tay island
Vessel 468 of Navy Region 4 on October 21 evening towed a fishing boat with its rudder shaft broken to Song Tu Tay island, Truong Sa island district, the central province of Khanh Hoa for repair.
The vessel was patrolling in the waters of Da Nam island, Truong Sa island district, when it received an order to assist a fishing boat with 15 crew members that went adrift due to the problem.
Braving strong winds and waves, the vessel accessed the boat and towed it to Song Tu Tay island. All of the fishermen were in stable health conditions.
The fishing boat from the south-central province of Binh Thuan encountered the problem on October 21 morning. It was set to undergo a repair the next day before continuing fishing in Truong Sa waters./.