First waste-to-energy plant in Thua Thien-Hue inaugurated
The Phu Son waste treatment plant, invested by EB environment energy company from 2021 at a cost of 1.7 trillion VND on 11.2ha, could process 600 tonnes of waste per day, while providing material for construction from ash and having power production capacity of 12MW per hour of incineration.
The plant was designed for processing 220,000 tonnes of waste per year, and supplying 93 million KW per hour. It also collects trash and leachate for recycling and treatment, as well as strictly monitoring air emissions under European standards.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Phan Quy Phuong said the waste treatment plant would help the tourism hub improve environmental protection by reducing waste released to the environment and preventing pollution from dumping.
Hue city, a tourism hub in central Vietnam, in cooperation with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF-Vietnam), has launched the project 'Hue - plastic smart city in central Vietnam' to cut its plastic waste by 30% before 2024, and will be a ‘zero plastic waste’ destination by 2030.
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) also provided a non-refundable assistance package worth 53,858 USD for the province to implement urban waste recycling in 2018.
The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Embassy of Japan in Vietnam also presented six electric trucks to the Hue City People's Committee to use for waste collection, supporting the green transformation and carbon and methane reduction of the transport sector.
These are also the first electric trucks for garbage collection operating in Vietnam.
The central province has been cooperating closely with international organisations and partners in boosting 'green' traffic by encouraging electric vehicles in the province's 2021-2030 master plan./.