First Vietnam fruit festival opens in China

At the first-ever Vietnam fruit festival in Beijing. (Photo: VNA)

The first-ever Vietnam fruit festival opened in Beijing, China, on September 29, co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, and Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The festival took place at the Xinfadi agricultural wholesale market, the largest of its kind for fruit in the capital. The market serves not only Beijing's population of over 22 million but also nearby regions such as Hubei and Tianjin.

On schedule as part of the two-day festival are direct trade exchanges between Vietnamese businesses and Chinese fruit importers and distributors, a product experience programme, and a seminar on the potential for Vietnamese fruit exports.

In his remarks at the event, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien said the countries’ growing comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership has brought tangible benefits to both. He noted that despite the global economic slowdown, bilateral economic and trade cooperation has continued to expand, yielding positive and significant outcomes.

Regarding fruit supply and fruit-based products, Vietnam is China's third-largest global partner, after Thailand and Chile, with many Vietnamese goods enjoying strong popularity among Chinese consumers. Dien underscored the significant untapped potential for the sides’ businesses to further capitalise on.

This festival will serve as a premise and provide valuable experience for organising more frequent, specialised festivals in not only Beijing but also other parts of China, thereby fostering connections and expanding Vietnam’s fruit exports to this vast market, the minister stated.

Additionally, the official proposed that Chinese authorities continue collaborating to facilitate quarantine processes, expedite customs clearance, address bilateral economic and trade policy issues, further open its market and expand the list of Vietnamese fruits and agricultural produce eligible for legal export.

Vietnam, in turn, is ready to facilitate the import of Chinese fruits into its market in accordance with the law and help Chinese businesses invest and operate effectively and sustainably in Vietnam, Dien noted.

Zhang Yuxi, the board chairman of the Xinfadi market, underscored the significance of the Vietnam fruit festival and noted that it reflects the growing cooperation and friendship between the two nations in the farming sector. He added that the event creates opportunities for networking and exchange between their agricultural enterprises./.