Making news
First medical clinic for Vietnamese in Japan becomes operational
With a team of both Vietnamese and Japanese doctors and interpreters, T-Matsuoka Medical Clinic Kanda is expected to become a reliable medical care destination for the Vietnamese community, helping them overcome language difficulties when communicating with doctors during the examination process.
Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, doctor Matsuoka Yoshinori thanked the Vietnamese and Japanese Governments for supporting the opening of the first clinic of its kind in Hanoi and the second in Kanda, Tokyo. He vowed to keep striving to develop into a health care bridge between the two countries.
Chargé d'affaires of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan Nguyen Duc Minh described the opening of the clinic as an important event for not only the Vietnamese community in Japan but also bilateral ties, especially on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
Vietnamese continue to be the second largest expat community in Japan with over 489,000 at present./.