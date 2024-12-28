Making news
Festival honours panpine of Mong people
The Mong Panpipe Festival and To day Flower Festival opened in Mu Cang Chai town, the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai on December 27, attracting a large number of locals and tourists.
In her opening speech, Vice Chairwoman of the Mu Cang Chai district People's Committee, Luong Thi Xuyen, emphasised the importance of the festivals and other activities celebrating the 2025 New Year. She highlighted that these events provide an opportunity for the district to promote and showcase its potential, strength, natural beauty, and the charm of its people, thereby contributing to attracting tourists throughout all four seasons of the year.
A highlight of the opening ceremony was the art programme titled “Dance of the panpipe and flowers” with the participation of professional and amateur singers and artists. These performances vividly portrayed the unique cultural identity of ethnic groups, honouring the beauty of the To day flower (also known as the forest peach blossom), the terraced fields of Mu Cang Chai, and the cultural essence of festivals and the rich heritage of the Northwest region, particularly Mu Cang Chai.
The festivals offer an array of captivating events, including revival of the cultural space of the Mong people, a Mong panpipe competition, and a photo exhibition featuring the To day flowers. Visitors can have unique experiences with the “Cloud Hunting Journey-Discovering To day Flowers” event and paragliding adventures.
There will also be folk games and cultural activities such as the Mong’s spinning toy performances, as well as booths introducing distinctive products of the locality.
During the event, the Vietnam Heritage Tree Council awarded the title of Vietnam heritage trees to four trees from two species, including one Po Mu tree (Fujian Cypress) and three Thiet Sam trees (Pseudotsuga brevifolia).
On this occasion, Mu Cang Chai district also presented awards to winners of the Mu Cang Chai logo design contest and a photo contest on Son tra (Fructus Crataegi).
The festivals run until January 2, 2025./.