Festival honouring Vietnamese, culture held in Italy

Vietnamese students take part in "An ao" dai fashion show at the festival in Italy. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnamese Students’ Association in Italy (ASVI) held a festival on October 26 and 27, drawing more than 50 participants.

Under the sponsorship of the Vietnamese Embassy in Italy, the event featured art performances and photos introducing Vietnam as well as its people, culture and cuisine.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Duong Hai Hung affirmed that the festival's theme of 'Honouring the Vietnamese language and culture' was meaningful not only for Vietnamese students in Italy but also aimed to spread the language and culture of the homeland to international friends.

Through channels of promoting the culture and mother tongue in Italy, Vietnamese students have created a bridge to further strengthen relations between the two countries in general and ties between young generations in particular, he added.

ASVI President Vu Thi Bich Diep stressed that the festival, a traditional annual event of the association, aimed to increase solidarity and create a premise for a series of useful activities in the future. ASVI is also planning to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation with Welcome Association Italy and ASEAN Youth Organisation, promising to open up many practical cooperation programmes, bringing many benefits to Vietnamese students in Italy, she added.

The art performances at the festival, especially the 'Ao dai' (Vietnamese traditional long dress) show, reflected the national cultural identity of the country and enthusiasm spirit of the student community in Italy.

Within the framework of the event, ASVI also organised a hybrid seminar to share experiences in studying and living in Italy, during which speakers provided valuable information to new students and those planning to study abroad about necessary procedures for applying for scholarships and enrollment, as well as insights into the studying and working environment in the European country./.