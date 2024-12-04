Making news
External information service showcases Vietnam's global standing
The 10th National External Information Service Awards ceremony took place at the Hanoi Opera House on the evening of December 3.
The event was attended by Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, along with other senior officials, leaders of press agencies, and award-winning authors.
The awards attracted enthusiastic participation from organisations and individuals within and beyond Vietnam. Submissions were diverse in format and content, showcasing a dynamic, resilient, and globally integrated Vietnam as well as the country's cultural identity and historical traditions. The jury awarded 10 first, 20 second, 30 third, and 49 consolation prizes to outstanding entries.
In his remarks, Nghia congratulated the winners and praised the significant contributions of external information efforts, particularly the workforce involved, to Vietnam's achievements in implementing the Resolution of the 13th National Party Congress. Such efforts have helped strengthen the role, position, and prestige of the Party and the nation on the international stage.
This year’s organising committee received 1,289 entries, most of them belonging to the categories of print and online media, Vietnamese and foreign-language news sites, and television.
Featuring creative and modern presentation formats, the submissions delved into a broad range of topics, including significant political, diplomatic, and cultural events, and the nation’s achievements across various fields. They gave insights into Party and State policies, particularly in priority areas such as science-technology, digital transformation, and green economy development. Many works also promoted Vietnam's natural beauty, cultural values, and people.
Submissions from foreign participants offered in-depth, multi-faceted perspectives on Vietnam's diplomatic activities, its relationships with countries in the region and the world, its appeal as a fascinating destination, and its rich history and cultural heritage.
Notably, the 10th edition saw entries in new languages such as Arabic, Italian, and Hebrew for the foreign-language print and online media categories, and Uzbek and Sinhala in the book category. The competition also marked the participation of Vietnam’s overseas diplomatic missions and Vietnamese communities abroad.
The Vietnam News Agency emerged as the media organisation with the highest number of submissions, winning two first, four second, six third and six consolation prizes.
As in previous years, this season attracted contributions from numerous foreign scholars, researchers, and journalists, including those from Cambodia, India, Russia, Mexico, Argentina, Laos, and Taiwan (China).
The television category featured a strong showing from provincial and central broadcasting stations, along with works by foreign authors aired on international channels such as Pakistan World TV and Indonesia’s Southeast Asia Today./.