Exhibition week helps Vietnamese goods penetrate into AEON supermarkets

The six-day event, jointly held by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City (ITPC) and AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd, aims to support Vietnamese firms to bring their products to AEON stores and supermarkets.



ITPC Director Tran Phu Lu said that the event is organised annually with a view to creating opportunities to strengthen collaboration between AEON- one of the biggest retailers in the world, and Vietnamese enterprises with products meeting stringent quality standards and prestigious brands.



Throughout the event, more Vietnam-branded products are expected to hit the shelves of AEON supermarkets, making them become more popular among domestic and international consumers, he said, adding this is an opportunity for businesses to grasp the consumption trends so that they are able to outline rational production plans and improve products’ quality and competitive edge for export to Japan and many other demanding markets.



A representative from AEON Vietnam Co., Ltd said that the company commits to providing high-quality products, making contributions to sustainable development, and promoting the economy through retail sales as well as many programmes to support producers and suppliers.



Since the event was first held in 2017, it has helped suppliers improve their products, helping them win AEON customers’ taste, he said, highlighting new products have been introduced at AEON retail system that helps promote domestic consumption.



AEON Vietnam is seeking partners for its AEON TOPVALU brand so as to bring more AEON outstanding products to consumers, he added.



Within the framework of the exhibition week, a conference that seeks to enable Vietnamese firms to bring their products to AEON stores and supermarkets will be organised on October 9, drawing the participation of some 200 Vietnamese suppliers.



Japan has been a leading trade partner of Vietnam in recent years, with two-way trade developing in a balanced and sustainable manner. The East Asian country is the 4th largest trading partner of Vietnam, with bilateral trade reaching 47.6 billion USD in 2022 and some 29.1 billion USD in the first eight months of 2023./.