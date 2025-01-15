Exhibition highlights CPV’s historical milestones

A photo will be displayed at the exhibition. (Photo: The Courtesy of the Vietnam National Museum of History)

More than 150 documents, items, and photos will be on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025) and toward the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

Entitled “Dang Cong San Viet Nam – Nhung moc son lich su” (The Communist Party of – Historical Milestones), the exhibition is divided into three parts.

Part 1 is about the establishment of the CPV with highlights on the role of President Ho Chi Minh in disseminating Marxism-Leninism in Vietnam and the establishment of the CPV on February 3, 1930 with a mission of leading the Vietnamese revolution.

Part 2 themed "The CPV – Historical Milestones" shows visitors the Party's guidelines, policies, and strategies through 13 congresses linked to significant historical milestones of the nation, as well as the country's achievements under the Party's leadership from 1930 to the present, particularly during nearly 40 years of doi moi (renewal) and international integration.

The last part themed Towards the 14th National Party Congress introduces preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, including meetings to give comments to draft documents to be presented at the Congress.

The exhibition will run from January 16 to March 16./.