Event to bring Tet gifts, chung cake to disadvantaged people

People make chung cake at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism. (Photo: Courtesy of the village)

A programme to make chung (square, glutinous rice cake) for disadvantaged people will take place at the Vietnam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism on January 30 on the outskirts of Hanoi, ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

The annual “Green chung cake – Tet for the Poor” aims to help people, especially youngsters, learn about the cultural values of the most important festival in Vietnam and the Vietnamese tradition of sharing.

At the event, people will join in making chung cakes - a distinctive feature of Vietnamese culinary culture and an essential item during the Tet celebration.

About 500 Tet gifts each worth up to 2 million VND ( 81 USD) will be given to social policy beneficiaries, disadvantaged households in Kon Tum and Quang Tri provinces, Hanoi’s Son Tay town, Ba Trai commune’s Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin in Hanoi’s Ba Vi district, and people who are living at the tourism village./.