European tourists favour Vietnam for summer getaway

Foreigners visiting Binh Tay Market, home to exquisite architecture in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)





Specifically, according to Agoda April data, Vietnam witnessed a 66% increase in searches from the group, following Malaysia with 89% and Japan with 71%.



Agoda's country director for Vietnam Vu Ngoc Lam noted that this reflects Vietnam's growing allure, with an increasing number of European tourists choosing the nation as their summer holiday destination.



European countries with the highest searches for travel to Vietnam last month included France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Spain.



The three most searched destinations in Vietnam by European tourists are Ho Chi Minh City in the south, Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam, and Nha Trang in the central province of Khanh Hoa. Offering a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and culture, they are ideal choices for travellers looking to enjoy their long summer vacation to the full./.