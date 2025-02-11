Embassy keeps close watch on rescue efforts for Vietnamese missing in RoK vessel incident

The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) is closely monitoring the rescue efforts following the capsising of a Korean fishing vessel carrying 14 crew members, including three Vietnamese nationals, the embassy has said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of February 9, at an area approximately 20 nautical miles east of Goemun, Yeosu city, the RoK's Jeollanam province.

Upon receiving the news, the Vietnamese Embassy immediately coordinated with local authorities to gather information about the incident.

The Ambassador of Vietnam has instructed the Labour Management Board to work with the company sending the Vietnamese workers to the RoK and relevant authorities to confirm the identities of the affected Vietnamese, notify their families, and provide guidance on necessary procedures.

Of the three Vietnamese nationals involved, two have been rescued and are receiving treatment in hospital, while one remains missing. The two survivors have since recovered and been in contact with their families.

Under the directions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy is maintaining close coordination with Korean authorities to oversee ongoing search and rescue efforts for the missing. The embassy has also affirmed its readiness to provide all necessary support and consular protection to ensure the rights and legitimate interests of the affected Vietnamese citizens./.