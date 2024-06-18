Making news
Embassy hails Italy’s non-gov't organisation for support for Vietnam
Hoang Thi Tuan Oanh made the statement while attending a rountable conference, called “development and international cooperation in Vietnam in the past 25 years” held as part of activities held on June 15 and 16 to mark the 25th founding anniversary of the GTV.
She highlighted the achievements that Vietnam has carved out in poverty alleviation and sustainable development as well as the Vietnamese Government’s commitment to ensuring sustainable development goals so that no one is left behind.
GTV President Laura Paternoster told the Vietnam News Agency that with sound cooperation with local authorities, the GTV projects have been well implemented in Vietnam, adding the organisation wants to continue its investments for a better integrated education system for students with disabilities in Ha Giang province’s Xin Man district, women empowerment, and tourism popularisation.
In a meeting with Deputy Mayor of Trento city Elisabetta Bozzarelli, Oanh thanked Trento for its support for the GTV’s activities in Vietnam, and pledged to continue cooperation with the organisation as well as other partners of Trento in voluntary projects as well as the collaboration between Vietnam and Trento in the coming time.
With more than 660 voluntary organisations and over 5,000 volunteers, Trento was honoured as a voluntary capital of Europe in 2024.
The GTV was set up in 1999 by a group of volunteers in Trento to support Vietnamese newborns. It then expanded its operation and carried out projects in the fields of education, healthcare, clean water and sanitation, prevention of women and children trafficking, child protection and urgent aid, and sustainable development. The organisation’s projects have been implemented in Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Cao Bang, Lai Chau, Hai Duong, Hung Yen, Binh Dinh, Da Nang, Nghe An and Ha Giang./.