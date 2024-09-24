Making news
Eight projects honoured at Vietnam Industrial Architecture Awards 2024
The awards provide a specialised, international platform for industrial architecture and cultivate high-quality human resources in industrial design for Vietnam.
Launched in collaboration with the University of Architecture HCM City (UAH), the awards attracted 33 high-quality projects spanning 18 provinces and cities, submitted by 15 leading design consulting firms nationwide.
At the final event of the awards held in HCM City on September 20, the eight outstanding projects were honored for meeting the criteria of unique and impressive design, innovation in structure and functionality, and sustainable design.
The design of the Hayward Quartz Technology Factory in Binh Duong province by M.I.T.A Business Construction and Service Company Ltd won the long-lasting beauty prize, while the design of the DBW Garment Factory in Long An Province by Viet Engineering Value Construction Consultants JSC (VEV) won first prize.
Two second prizes were presented to designs of the VinFast Automobile Manufacturing Complex in Hai Phong city by VCC Engineering Consultants JSC, and the Goertek Manufacturing Plant in Nghe An Province by Thanh Nam Consulting Construction JSC.
Three third prizes went to designs of the Kizuna Ready-Built Warehouse in Long An province by National General Construction Consulting JSC (NAGECCO), the SLP Park Xuyen A Ready-Built Warehouse in Long An province by SEAS Project Consultants CO., Ltd, and the Song Hong - Nghia Hung Export Garment Factory in Nam Dinh province by Vietnam National Construction Consultant Corporation - JSC.
And the design of Space 4 Youth in HCM City by 23o5 Studio won the innovation prize.
Notably, the top two award-winning projects, the DBW Garment Factory and Hayward Quartz Technology Factory, will represent Vietnam at the BlueScope Steel Architectural Awards ASEAN 2024 to be held in Malaysia in November 2024.
All projects showcased the distinctive features of BlueScope’s COLORBOND® and ZINCALUME® steel, known for their aesthetics, creativity, and sustainability in industrial building materials.
Dang Thanh Hung, vice president of NS BlueScope Vietnam, said as a global steel corporation that has supported the development of Vietnam’s industrial architecture for over 30 years, the company is committed to elevating Vietnam’s industrial architecture, and this award is part of this mission.
“This is also an opportunity for domestic industrial architecture talents to engage with leading regional experts, expand their connections across Asia, and pave the way for nurturing future talents,” he said.
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Architect Le Van Thuong, rector of UAH, said the university continually creates opportunities for students to acquire knowledge and gain real-world experience with global enterprises and talented architects to enhance the quality of human resource training for the industry.
The awards and other meaningful activities will unlock knowledge, create a specialised playground, and provide international learning opportunities for the county’s industrial architecture talents, he said.
The awards also featured a series of impactful activities, including an exhibition of industrial architectural projects, a seminar on enhancing human resource quality, an event honoring talented design consultants, and scholarships awarded to UAH students./.