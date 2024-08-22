Making news
Efforts needed to build supply chains for clean export products
Responding to a query about ways to control and improve the quality and food safety of Vietnamese agro-forestry products, the minister noted a reduction in food poisoning cases but acknowledged that some Vietnamese goods were still rejected by international markets due to safety concerns.
He highlighted ongoing efforts by many businesses to establish supply chains that ensure "farm-to-table" cleanliness and assured that the ministry will continue collaborating with relevant agencies to address these issues.
Hoan also stressed the importance of raising public awareness on the matter and ensuring that producers and businesses prioritise consumers' health and national agricultural image over profits.
In the same session, addressing a question on energy security and transition, Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien outlined Vietnam’s strategy under the eighth power plan. To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the country must not only scale up but also shift its energy mix towards increasing renewable energy and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
The ministry is actively advising the government on policies to meet these goals, Dien said.
He noted that technological advancements, such as smart grid technology and new innovations like hydrogen production, could enhance renewable energy integration. However, the cost of such technologies is currently too high for most consumers.
At the end of the questioning event on the sectors of agriculture-rural development, industry-trade, and culture-sport-tourism, NA Vice Chairman Nguyen Duc Hai reported that 30 deputies raised questions, six engaged in debates, and 11 registered but did not get a chance to speak due to time constraints. They were encouraged to submit their questions in writing.
NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man is expected to conclude the discussions on these topics on August 22 morning./.