Earthquake triggers emergency in Thailand, sparks widespread tremors in regional countries

A building destroyed after the earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra declared a state of emergency in Bangkok on March 28 afternoon following a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, which caused strong tremors across several countries in the region.

A 30-story building under construction in Bangkok collapsed, trapping at least 43 workers. Panic spread as residents of high-rise buildings evacuated. Several metro and skytrain lines were temporarily suspended due to the quake’s impact. Strong tremors were also felt in Chiang Mai. In response, Prime Minister Shinawatra canceled a planned trip to Phuket to hold an emergency meeting.

In China’s Yunnan province, which borders Myanmar, significant tremors were recorded. The Xinhua News Agency reported that residents in Kunming, the provincial capital of Yunnan, felt strong shaking, prompting many to flee their homes. No immediate reports of casualties or damage have emerged from Yunnan.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) recorded the earthquake at magnitude 7.9, affecting Myanmar, China, and Thailand. The US Geological Survey (USGS) previously reported a 7.7-magnitude quake centered northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, followed by a 6.4-magnitude aftershock.

In Vietnam, there have been no reports of direct impacts. However, residents in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and other localities, especially in high-rise apartments, reported feeling mild tremors.

Experts warned that Myanmar’s rapid urbanisation, weak infrastructure, and uncoordinated urban planning make its densely populated cities increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters.

The country’s healthcare system, particularly in rural areas, is already overstretched, adding to the challenges in disaster response./.