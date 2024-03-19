Earth Hour 2024: Act together for common goal

People take part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign on March 16 in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)

In response to the Earth Hour campaign that will take place on the evening of March 23rd, the Ministries of Natural Resources and Environment, and Industry and Trade, and the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) have called on people to join hands in reducing carbon footprint, towards net zero emissions.

In addition to the main event calling on people to turn off their lights for Earth Hour from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on that day, the WWF-Vietnam has officially introduced the “Hour Bank” platform with the expectation to get at least 10,000 hours.

Accordingly, WWF challenges the public to give as many hours as possible and log them in its online "Hour Bank" - an online count of all the planet-positive activities pledged by people for Earth Hour at

https://vietnam.panda.org/act_now__vn/giotraidat/ngan_hang_thoi_gian/.

People can choose their activities in six areas – food, sports and health, entertainment, art and creativity, sustainability, and nature. Each individual can register to take activities for the Earth, and spread positive messages to the community with daily interests and lifestyle.

Meanwhile, “Save Viet Nam – We Are One” – a volunteer club for the environment at the Hanoi-based Vietnam Vinasep Quality and Environment Certification Joint Stock Company - launched a campaign calling on people to join three challenges – using stairs, turning off power when not in use, and turning off screen when not in use.

In addition, nearly 1,500 people took part in a running event to support the Earth Hour 2024 Campaign on March 16 in Hanoi.

Held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade, it aimed to call on, motivate, and encourage the participation of state agencies, organisations, enterprises, and people to practice saving electricity regularly throughout 365 days of the year, making it a habit anytime, anywhere.

The ministry also launched an online running event through Uprace - a sports training application from March 16-31.

With lights turned off for one hour starting 8:30 pm on March 25 in response to the 2023 Earth Hour campaign, Vietnam saved 298,000 kWh of electricity equivalent to about 555.6 million VND (23,617 USD), according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN)’s National Load Dispatch Center.



Since the nation first joined the campaign in 2009, the average annual power output saved in one hour is estimated at about 400,000 kWh./.