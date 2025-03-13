Drones light up Buon Ma Thuot night sky during coffee festival

A performance in the festival. (Photo: VNA)

A festival, featuring a light show, musical performances, and a drone display, opened at March 10 Square in Buon Ma Thuot city, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on March 12 evening, attracting thousands of people.

The event formed part of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Buon Ma Thuot Victory and the liberation of Dak Lak province (March 10, 1975 - 2025) and the broader 9th Buon Ma Thuot Coffee Festival.

Famous domestic and foreign artists participated in the light festival, bringing unique performances. Notably, 500 drones took to the night sky over Buon Ma Thuot, reflecting the beauty and spirit of the city, dubbed the coffee capital of Vietnam.

Dak Lak has the potential to emerge as one of the leading coffee hubs in the region and the world. The Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand and its geographical indication have already reached over 80 countries and territories.

Through various activities within the coffee festival, Dak Lak aims to showcase its breathtaking landscapes and the rich cultural heritage of its ethnic communities as well as to promote its economic and tourism potential while further expanding the global reach of the Buon Ma Thuot coffee brand./.