Digital and green transitions help develop sustainable businesses: insiders

In an era of globalisation and deeper integration, combining digital transformation with green transition is vital for the survival of businesses and the promotion of sustainable development around the world, said insiders.

Digital transformation not only helps businesses optimise production processes and management but also creates new growth opportunities. Meanwhile, green transition not only brings benefits to the environment but also builds trust and loyalty from customers.

Regarding the dual transition in Vietnamese enterprises at present, Nguyen Thi Thu Hang, Sales Director at Viet Anh Training and Media Co., Ltd., which specialises in providing communication and digital marketing solutions for businesses, said the adoption of digital technology in production remains slow for most Vietnamese companies.

A recent survey by the Ministry of Science and Technology revealed that although nearly 80% of businesses nationwide make use of digital technology to maintain operations, only 20% of those have comprehensively implemented digital transformation.

The VAZO marketing system developed by Viet Anh Training and Media Co., Ltd. helps manage agents, optimise processes and save marketing costs without requiring technological skills. (Photo: VNA)

Many businesses are willing to invest large amounts of money in technological innovation, but they still face challenges in using it effectively, resulting in decreased productivity and increased production costs.

Meanwhile, adequate attention has not paid to adopting green transition to business, as reflected in the reality that environmental protection regulations are not being strictly observed.

According to a study by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), businesses that adopt sustainable business models are more likely to survive and thrive in the long term, with many enterprises saying that they are striving towards applying green and smart production models.

Nguyen Thanh Son from IONIA Vietnam Co., Ltd, said the firm was set to reduce water consumption in its production process by 40%, and CO2 emissions by 20% in 2025.

Investing in green technology not only meets market demand but also enhances a company’s brand and image, helping improve competitiveness and keep pace with the global marketplace, he noted.

Le Minh Tuan, Director of Mikedu Academy, who has extensive experience in training, coaching, and supporting small-and medium-sized enterprises in restructuring and improving competitiveness, recommended that each business should develop a clear dual transformation plan with specific goals and timelines for implementation.

Businesses should also continuously upgrade their IT infrastructure, from using Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems to data analytics tools, to optimise their operations, he said, adding that personnel training, cooperation, and research and development should always be prioritised.

They should also proactively seek international certifications for green production, such as ISO 14001 or B Corp, which help improve their competitiveness and reputation in the global market, he added./.