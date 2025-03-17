Dien Bien strengthens cooperation with France

A delegation from the French Embassy pays a courtesy meeting to Dien Bien province. (Photo: VNA)

The northwestern province of Dien Bien is seeking continued support from the French Embassy in Vietnam in promoting its potential to French individuals, organisations and investors, aiming to attract more investments and projects.

During a courtesy meeting with a delegation from the French Embassy on March 16, Le Thanh Do, Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, highlighted ongoing cooperation in culture and tourism, noting positive outcomes achieved with French support.

In agriculture and environment, Dien Bien is implementing the Nam Ron river basin multi-disaster management project, financed by the French Development Agency (AFD). The province is also working with AFD to finalise procedures for approving a 1.39 trillion VND (54.4 million USD) project on integrated water resource management in Tuan Giao district, set to run from 2026 to 2028.

Dien Bien hopes the French Embassy will facilitate connections with experts to improve urban lighting planning and enhance preservation and exhibition techniques for large-scale military artifacts at outdoor museums, Do said, adding the province also pledges to create favourable conditions for French businesses and investors exploring opportunities in culture, tourism, and other sectors.

French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet reaffirmed France’s commitment to fostering cooperation and expressed confidence in the promising prospects for partnership between Dien Bien and France in the future./.