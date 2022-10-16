Making news
Dialogue on war legacies and peace in Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia held in US
This is part of a series of dialogues on the settlement of war consequences and building peace in relations between the US and the three Indochinese countries.
With plenary sessions and symposiums, the event aimed to promote the settlement of war consequences and further strengthen the US’s relationships with Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia amid new opportunities.
According to the USIP, overcoming war consequences is still an important part of the cooperation relationship between Vietnam and the US.
At symposiums on October 12, experts mentioned issues related to mine action, supporting community and Agent Orange/dioxin victims, searching for missing American soldiers, and a new agreement on cooperation between the two countries in searching for missing Vietnamese soldiers.
Meanwhile, discussion sessions on October 13 focused on placing the Vietnam-US relations in a new context, considering the development of bilateral relations and overcoming war consequences an important content in the new cooperation between the two countries.
The USIP’s initiative to support reconciliation and settlement of war consequences was first held via an online conference in 2019, and after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, USIP will continue to maintain annual dialogues to highlight lessons and experience from Vietnam-US relations which can be applied to other parts of the world./.