Da Nang welcomes RoK tourists after two-year hiatus

They were on board the flight VJ879 operated by budget carrier Vietjet Air, which departed from RoK’s Incheon International Airport. Right upon their arrival in the Da Nang International Airport, they were welcomed by local authorities.



Seo Ji-young, a tourist on the flight, said that she was very happy and surprised when she was welcomed by Vietnamese friends and received a very cute gift.



Seo said that this was the first time she had come to Da Nang, adding that she would stay here for four days to visit the local attractions.



Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Xuan Binh said that the RoK had been Da Nang’s leading tourist market before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the restoration of this market is of great significance to the city. Vietjet Air is the carrier that pioneers in connecting Da Nang with the RoK after more than two years of hiatus due to the pandemic.



Starting from April 28, Vietjet Air operates six flights a week between Da Nang and Incheon./.