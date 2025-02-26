Da Nang floats idea of attracting cruise tourists

A view of central Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

The Da Nang Department of Tourism has announced that in 2025, the central city will implement various strategies to attract a large number of cruise ship tourists, aiming to effectively tap into the potential market segment.

According to forecasts, the number of tourists arriving in Da Nang by sea is expected to see significant growth this year. Tien Sa Port is expected to welcome 76 cruise ships, an increase of 41 compared to 2024, with an estimated 70,000 passengers, up 64% year-on-year.

On February 24, the central city welcomed 2,400 international tourists anchoring at Tien Sa Port aboard the Adora Cruise, which was on a journey from Guangzhou (China). Adora Cruise is the largest cruise line in China, with ships capable of carrying 5,600 passengers, comparable to major international ones like Costa and Royal Caribbean.

According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Tan Van Vuong, to ensure that foreign tourists have the best experiences, the sector has coordinated with various agencies, organisations, and cruise companies to implement concerted solutions for security, order, and the arrangement of pick-up and drop-off points for tourists at the port and APEC Park.

Additionally, it has introduced new tourism products, provided brochures, and offered free information about Da Nang's tourism, thus promoting the image of a friendly and hospitable Vietnam to international friends.

In January, accommodation facilities in the city served an estimated 719,000 visitors, including over 393,000 foreigners, up 19% and 29% year-on-year, respectively. Revenue from accommodation, dining, and travel services in the month was estimated at over 2.6 trillion VND (101.9 million USD), up 18%.

For the whole year, Da Nang aims to welcome 11.9 million visitors, including 4.8 million foreigners, representing year-on-year rises of 10% and 17%, respectively./.