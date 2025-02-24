Da Nang Asia Film Festival announces movie-making workshop

The closing ceremony of DANAFF II 2024 (Photo: VFDA)

For its third edition starting in June, the Da Nang Asia Film Festival (DANAFF) hopes to discover and nurture talented filmmakers in Asia.

Event organisers have announced that for the first time, it will be holding a workshop and project market for arthouse filmmakers around Asia.

The workshop and project market will be taking place during the film festival.

Around five to seven projects will be selected by a committee of professionals in the industry.

The projects must be fictional stories and the film should be a minimum of 70 minutes.

Applicants must submit the following documents: a logline (max 800 words); a synopsis (max 2000 words); the director's artistic statement (one page); the treatment (8-10 pages); a producer statement (one page); a detailed budget and detailed financial plan; a production timeline; a link to the director’s previous work; a CV for the production company, producer and director; any relevant visuals or materials that showcase the project’s vision; and a completed screenplay available when required.

Documentary and animated films are not acceptable.

Submissions must be in English. The submission period will close on April 10, and selected projects will be notified by April 30.

Projects must not have previously been selected at any other project market in Asia, except in Southeast Asia.

The director and producer of each chosen project will be provided with round-trip air tickets (within Asia) and accommodation to attend the DANAFF workshop and project market that will take place from June 29 to July 5 in Da Nang.

Participants of selected projects will spend four days at a workshop with experienced experts and mentors.

They will pitch the project in front of a group of professionals, and the best project will receive a grand prize from DANAFF, with one selected project set to receive a CNC award.

By submitting a project, filmmakers grant DANAFF the right to include the project materials during the festival and for promotional purposes.

Filmmaker applicants must have the necessary rights to apply and ensure the projects do not infringe upon any copyrights or intellectual property rights. All submitted materials can be sent to autumnmeetingprojectmarket@gmail.com./.