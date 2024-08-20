Making news
Da Lat named most affordable tourist destination for upcoming holiday
With several long weekends and holidays in August and September across Asia, including National Day on September 2 in Vietnam, Agoda highlighted some of the most popular Asian tourist destinations to enjoy Agoda’s great value deals.
Da Lat took over Hue, which came out on top of the cheapest destinations ranking released in April.
A cool climate and beautiful landscapes make Da Lat a popular destination in Vietnam, Agoda said. Visitors can explore the Valley of Love, the Da Lat Flower Gardens, and the historic Da Lat Railway Station. Adventure seekers will also appreciate the proximity to the Lang Biang Mountain, perfect for those who enjoy hiking and outdoor activities.
The destinations with the cheapest average accommodation rates for August 15 to September 30 across nine Asian markets are Hat Yai in Thailand, Yogyakarta in Indonesia, Kuching in Malaysia, Siargao Island in the Philippines, Da Lat in Vietnam, Narita in Japan, Goa in India, Taichung in Taiwan, and Busan in the Republic of Korea.
Despite offering the lowest average room rates, these destinations offer an abundance of experiences that truly allow travellers to see the world for less.
In the latest report, Booking.com also revealed that leveraging the extended holidays, Vietnamese travellers are seeking a blend of relaxation and exploration.
Da Lat, renowned for its picturesque landscapes and charming French colonial architecture, retains its top spot for the second consecutive year. This serene escape offers a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Booking.com also found that Sa Pa is among the destinations that travellers most want to visit during the holiday.
The highlands town of Sa Pa, renowned for its refreshing mountain air and picturesque landscapes, is ranked ninth on the list.
Beach destinations such as Da Nang, Vung Tau and Nha Trang continue to be popular among Vietnamese travellers looking to soak up some summer sun.
Notably, Phan Thiet has entered the top ten this year, thanks to the new Dau Giay – Phan Thiet expressway, significantly reducing travel time from Ho Chi Minh City.
Tourist hotspots like HCM City, Hoi An, Hanoi and Hue also make the list, offering a mix of historical and cultural attractions to travellers.
According to Booking.com, with Vietnamese travellers seeking quick getaways, short-haul international destinations are gaining popularity.
The Asia Pacific region is the top choice, with all 10 of the most searched international destinations located here. While Bangkok is the most sought-after city, the vibrant cultures, exciting shopping experiences and delectable cuisines of other Asian cities including Tokyo, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong are also captivating Vietnamese for this final long weekend of the year.
The National Day, which falls on September 2, is among the biggest holidays in the country. This year, labourers have four days off, which should bolster the tourism sector./.