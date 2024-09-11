Czech Foreign Minister extends condolences to Vietnam over losses caused by typhoon

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. (Photo: VNA)

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on September 9 sent his condolences to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son and the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs upon learning about the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi.

On his social media account, the minister wrote that it is so sad to see the increasing number of death toll and the enormous damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam.

He extended his sincere condolences to all the families and relatives of the victims.

The Czech media has continuously updated the latest information related to the typhoon, the subsequent floods and Vietnam’s efforts to tackle the aftermaths of the typhoon.

The Czech news agency CTK reported on September 10 that two days after Typhoon Yagi made landfall, Vietnam continued to face serious consequences with many houses, transport infrastructure, and factories damaged by flooding and heavy rains.

Meanwhile, the news site seznamzpravy.cz published a photo report on the damage.

Another news site novinky.cz cited experts' assessment that Yagi is the strongest typhoon in Asia in 2024 and their warning of unpredictable developments of floods, landslides, and heavy rainfall following the typhoon.

Many Czech newspapers and TV channels such as iDnes, CNN Prima, CT24, and the Czech Radio also provides daily updates about the damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in Vietnam./.