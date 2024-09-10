Making news
Cuban leaders extend condolences to Vietnam over losses caused by typhoon
Through his X account, the President conveyed all the solidarity of the Caribbean nation to the Southeast Asian country in these difficult times.
President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernández also expressed his condolences to the families of victims.
According to initial statistics, Yagi, which made landfall in Vietnam on September 7, and subsequent floods have left at least 71 people dead or missing, injured hundreds of others and caused great damage to crops, trees and infrastructure in many localities./.