Cuban delegation visits Quang Tri, boosting Vietnam-Cuba friendship

Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Quang Tri provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People's Council Nguyen Dang Quang on March 6 received a high-level delegation from the Cuban Workers Centre led by Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Rogelio Polanco Fuentes.

Quang emphasised that the Vietnamese people, including people of Quang Tri, always keep in mind the special sentiments that the Communist Party and people of Cuba gave to the province during the struggle for independence.

The official said Quang Tri province will always stand by, accompany, and support the Cuban people. It will keep nurturing the special friendship relationship between the two countries in general, as well as between Quang Tri and Cuban localities in particular.

Quang said he hopes the Cuban Ambassador will continue to be a bridge helping further promote relations between Vietnam and Cuba, including between their localities.

He also conveyed thanks from the Quang Tri Party Committee, administration, and people to the Party and people of Cuba, wishing that the Caribbean nation will soon overcome difficulties and build a brighter and more prosperous future.

For his part, Polanco Fuentes appreciated the special attention from the Vietnamese Party and State leaders, along with Quang Tri's Party organisation and people, to bilateral ties. He expressed his admiration for Quang Tri and Vietnam's steadfastness and bravery in the struggle for national independence in the past and national reconstruction and development at present.

The ambassador thanked Quang Tri for its precious material and spiritual support for the Cuban people over the years.

Cuba highly appreciates the province's establishment and naming of a park after Fidel Castro in the centre of Dong Ha city, he remarked, considering this as a testament to Quang Tri's valuable sentiments towards Cuba and leader Fidel Castro.

Polanco Fuentes emphasised that 2025 is the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Year and expressed his hope for many practical activities and specific cooperation to be held in celebration of the 65th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties (December 2, 1960–2025).

The ambassador also hoped that through this visit and working session, the relationship between the Cuban Workers Centre and the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour will become closer and develop more strongly.

On this occasion, the Cuban delegation laid flowers and offered incense in commemoration of Fidel Castro at the Fidel Park in Dong Ha city. They also visited several important historical sites in Quang Tri./.