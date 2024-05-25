Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An marks 15th anniversary of world biosphere reserve status

A ceremony was held by the People’s Committee of Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, on May 23 to mark 15 years since Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An was recognised as a world biosphere reserve by UNESCO.



Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An was granted the status by the International Coordinating Council of the Man and the Biosphere Programme of UNESCO on May 26, 2009 thanks to its unique and typical values that cannot be found anywhere else among the 11 world biosphere reserves in Vietnam at present.



Among those prominent values, the site, established in 2006, is part of the system of national-level protected areas. It features Hoi An Ancient Town – a cultural heritage site recognised by UNESCO in 1999, a nipa palm forest ecosystem in the mouth of the Thu Bon River, a special-use forest on Cu Lao Cham Island, a coastal protection forest system, and traditional craft villages with outstanding tangible and intangible cultural values associated with the land and people of Hoi An throughout history.

According to UNESCO, this biosphere reserve is a typical and the clearest demonstration of the connection and harmony between the nature and humans. Located in the downstream Thu Bon River and linked with Cu Lao Cham archipelago, it is home to all representatives of natural ecosystems along river branches, in coastal areas, and on islands around Hoi An Ancient Town.



The world biosphere reserve title is the international community’s recognition of Hoi An city’s remarkable efforts in preserving and bringing into play values of natural and human resources on the path to sustainable development.



On this occasion, visitors to Cu Lao Cham between May 22 - June 3 have a chance to experience diverse and special activities such as a photo exhibition on the reserve’s biodiversity and nature protection efforts, a music show, and local traditional crafts./.